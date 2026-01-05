PHOTOS: Archbishop Alick Banda walks from the Cathedral of the Child Jesus to DEC escorted by opposition leaders and their supporters

1

BISHOP Alick Banda walks from the Cathedral of the Child Jesus in Longacres
to the Drug Enforcement Commission escorted by opposition leaders and their supporters!

1 COMMENT

  1. Very dramatic. Zambia is full of jokers. Can a country really develop with with people with such mindset. Better spend my time in my garden at the farm.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here