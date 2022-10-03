PICTURES: This is the House in Lusaka’s Chalala area where the 13 abducted girls were found

A total of 13 girls have reportedly been rescued

News of the missing girls has brought allot of relief and burning questions among the the citizens of Zambia.

Brief information on the story is that one girls who where held hostage in Chalala area of Lusaka managed to escape the house they were held hostage in and knock at gate of the house next door in desperate need of help.

It is at that moment that a gentleman from the next door managed to get into contact with the police .

One of the cousins to the gentleman briefly explained to Diamond TV what transpired.

Those people it’s like they didn’t lock the door. so one jumped from the back and came knocking at my gate because it was the nearest. That’s when my cousin came out, and they started crying for help. That’s how he called the police” she said.

Furthermore the Chalala resident has called people to be a brothers keeper and try to help if they see anything suspicious happening in the neighborhood.

“I really feel bad because we as neighbors where unable to notice such an incident if you talk of places like Bauleni, people ask when they hear noise here when we hear noise we just avoid”, she said.

Police are yet to issues a statement on the matter.

NEIGHBOURING SHOP OWNERS USED TO BE SURPRISED THAT THIS IDIOT AND HIS COLLEAGUES DAILY USED TO BUY CONDOMS AND PADS: CASE OF ABDUCTED BUT FOUND GIRLS

Pamela Chisupa is currently receiving medical attention at Sikanzwe Police Hospital! She is extremely dehydrated.