PICURES: Edgar Chagwa Lungu at the 95th Agriculture and Commercial Show in Lusaka

Former President, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his dear wife Former First Lady Mrs. Esther Lungu have thanked the Agricultural and Commercial Show Society for inviting them to grace this year’s 95th Show Society Luncheon.



The former head of state was accompanied by Patriotic Front PF Vice President Hon Given Lubinda, Lusaka City Mayor Chilando Chitangala , MCC, Hon Richard Musukwa, MCC Hon Raphael Nakacinda, Hon Makebi Zulu and Former Western Province PS Daniel Bukali .

📸 Grindstone Television Zambia