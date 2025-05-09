Piers Morgan calls Kanye West a coward for walking out on him mid-interview

Piers Morgan had some choice words for Kanye West after he cut off their interview early, and didn’t hold back.

Piers Morgan recently attempted to interview Kanye West on his YouTube show, but unfortunately, their conversation didn’t last as long as expected. In the middle of the interview, Ye stormed off, leaving his sidekick Sneako alone to defend him. Morgan made it clear he didn’t appreciate this in the slightest, calling the Chicago rapper “a snivelling little coward” as well as an “antisemite” a “Hitler worshipper.”

The talk show host later took to social media to vent about the experience. “I interviewed Kanye West again today,” he wrote, as captured by No Jumper. “As I expected, given what I’ve said about him recently, it didn’t last long or go well. This was him right before he stomped off like a big baby before I could ask him why he’s become a vile, Hitler-loving, Nazi-slathering, anti-Semitic prick. Drops on @piersmorganuncensored later…”

He also shared a short clip of the unfinished interview on Instagram, calling Ye “a massive d*ck.”

“@piersmorgan Let’s have a real interview someday It’s all love,” he wrote in response to the incident. “We could have had one yesterday if you hadn’t run away before I could ask you any questions,” Morgan fired back. “When you’re prepared to actually do that, let me know.” It remains unclear whether or not that’s actually on the table at this point, but it doesn’t look a follow-up interview will be happening any time soon.

The short-lived chat featured several tense moments, including when Morgan got Ye’s follower count wrong. He said he had 32 million followers, when he actually has over 33 million. “You’re not gonna take inches off my d*ck, bro,” Ye responded. “I’m a gift, bro. Why do all you people in media act like you haven’t played my songs at your weddings, or graduations or at funerals or when your child was born?”

“This is what you get for now,” he said shortly before storming off. “We can circle back when you can count.”