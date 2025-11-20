 Piers Morgan grills Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar over the “Christian genocide”

English media personality, Piers Morgan, grilled Nigeria’s minister of foreign affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, on the “Christian genocide” in Nigeria.

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Tugger was asked about what US President Donald Trump referred to as the Christian genocide in Nigeria.

Reacting, Tugger expressed his reservations about the threat by the US President to intervene in Nigeria over the k!llings of Christians. Tugger stated that Nigeria does not want to be the next Sudan, turned into a war zone after foreign interference.

Tugger told Morgan: “We don’t want to be the next Sudan. We will not allow ourselves to be the next Sudan. Where are the faith-based groups that were agitating… They are no longer there to fix Sudan, not North, not South. It is Nigeria, as a member of the Peace Council of the African Union, that is left with the heavy lifting.”

Morgan replied: “Foreign minister, if I may, I’d like to jump in, if I may, because you do seem to be avoiding my questions. You don’t seem to know how many Christians have been murd3red, which I find surprising…”

“I am not avoiding your questions,” Tugger said.

“Well, with respect sir, you have not…” Piers tried to speak, but Tugger continued insisting that he was not avoiding the question about a Christian genocide.

Tugger stated that many victims of the genocide in Nigeria “may not necessarily be Christians”.

Morgan then said: “What you’re saying is that you dispute the number of Christians that have been reported to be k!lled, but you have no idea how many Christians have been k!lled. What we do agree on is how many Churches have been destroyed. Do you know how many churches?”

Tugger went on to read out from a script the statistics of churches attacked in recent years. However, he added that it isn’t just churches that are being attacked. He stated that mosques are also being attacked.

Tugger said: “Nigeria is configured in such a way that you have Muslim and Christian populations all across the country. There are, of course, states that have high concentration of Christians, same way there are states that have high concentration of Muslims.”