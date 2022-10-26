“Pilato and Caveman are patriots”

In marking the 58th independence celebrations,His Excellency the President of the Republic is Zambia Mr Hakainde Hichilema,in his sound wisdom recognized and awarded Pilato and Caveman at the National Honours and Awards Investiture Ceremony held at statehouse.

Pilato and Caveman who are both musicians, were deservingly awarded the President’s Insignia for Bravery and Meritorious Achievement respectively.

However, as as often as expected in a society where divergence of opinions is central,others view these uncommon, special presidential awards as more politically accorded than they are deserving.

Therefore, for avoidance of undermining the independence of thought of every individual,both negative and positive views are to be respected.

However, it is also imperative to critically isolate certain groups of critics of these awards; members of the immediate former rulling party,the PF.

Country men and women,even if today, Jesus himself descended and told members of the PF to congratulate Polato and Caveman on their deserving recognition,they would rather opt for HELL than HEAVEN!



There is no earthly reason for the PF to appreciate and congratulate the duo.

ALL the attributes that led to Pilato and Caveman being recognized are due to the PF’s iron-fisted,brutal, reckless and dictatorial rule!

So,for the PF,even when they actually know that the two musicians deserve it, expressing joy and jubilation about these awards would be seen as public confession of their atrocities.



The PF can’t accord any relevance to these two awards as they view the duo as contributors to their painful downfall!

Now,to the citizens,we are to begin to view and even celebrate those who put their lives on the chopping board when it is not fashionable to do so.



Pilato and Caveman are musician activists of good governance and rule of law.

Pilato and Caveman used their music intellectualism to fearlessly compose songs that spoke about the bad PF rule!

These are heroes!



These two identified themselves and left their comfort zones, risking and speaking about economic meltdown,bad Governance,cadrism, corruption,reckless borrowing coupled with bad spending tendencies during the PF!



When majority of us were dead scared of being arrested,being fired,being expelled from Universities,the duo braved the odds and sailed!

Pilato had even gone into exile at one point!

Let us celebrate them and realize that their achievements are far more distinguished!