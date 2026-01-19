“Please, Elon, you gotta help me, baby!” GOP pundit begs Elon Musk to unban him after cheering Iran bombing

Conservative radio host Dennis Kneale took to Newsmax Sunday to beg Elon Musk to reverse his permanent ban on the social media platform X – which Musk owns – after having joked on the platform about bombing Iran.

“My X account has been permanently suspended! I’m not allowed to post anything, repost anything, like anything, and they say never again can I open a new account on X, from a guy who wrote a pro-Elon book?” Kneale complained, referencing his 2025 book The Leadership Genius of Elon Musk.

“From a guy who’s been a journalist for 30-plus years? What are they thinking? And here’s the worst thing of it guys: I have no idea what I did wrong! They don’t even specify!”

Upon further reflection, Kneale said he believed it may have been a social media post he published on Thursday that “might have got me in trouble,” a post published as President Donald Trump was weighing whether to authorize strikes on Iran amid protests in the Middle East nation.

Elon Musk fanboy and conservative commentator Dennis Kneale (@denniskneale) begs @elonmusk to unban his X account after joking about bombing Iran.



"Please, Elon, you gotta help me, baby!" pic.twitter.com/Whwer40gJ6 — Alexander Willis (@ReporterWillis) January 18, 2026

“Bob-bob-bob, bob-bob Iran,” read Kneale’s Thursday social media post, referencing the 1965 Beach Boys song “Barbara Ann.” “Bob-Irannnnnn. Leaving out the m to slip past algo censors.”

A Newsmax anchor defended Kneale’s joke about bombing Iran, proclaiming that “everybody knows that song,” and that Kneale’s joke was “just cute.”

Kneale, apparently still hopeful his permanent ban could be reversed, then resorted to groveling to Musk.

“Please, Elon, you gotta help me, baby!” Kneale said. “You are a free-speech champion, and your platform must be doing the same thing to thousands of accounts!”