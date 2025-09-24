PLEASE GIVE ME CHANCE TO RULE… our ward victory shows that we are not a party of zeros – KALABA

PLEASE GIVE ME CHANCE TO RULE – KALABA

… our ward victory shows that we are not a party of zeros





Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba says his party will no longer be identified with zeros because it has backed up its work by defeating the ruling UPND in the Mufili ward elections.





In an interview with Daily Revelation over the weekend, Kalaba said his party had been mocked for a long time by the ruling UPND for getting “zeros” in several by-elections held across the country, and yet CF was leaving a presence through such participations in elections resulting in them being identified by the masses overtime.





He said their hard work had now started to reap



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/please-give-me-chance-to-rule-kalaba-our-ward-victory-shows-that-we-are-not-a-party-of-zeros/