PLEASE JUST FORGIVE ME, I HAVE SUFFERED ENOUGH- Chilufya  Tayali

PLEASE JUST FORGIVE ME, I HAVE SUFFERED ENOUGH

===============

I feel I have done more than five years of hard Labor in one week, ala mwebantu, I have suffered and humiliated in all possible ways one can think of, especially taking different fingers like an hom0s3xual prost1tute.





At some point I almost thought that these people are trying to change my orientation because almost daily I had to take a finger or two.





I was like… bushe ni training? 😃



I now understand when they say size does not matter because the pain mostly there, one moment you would have this big doctor as if he’s coming from the gym asking you to take that position, it would pain.





Next you would have another doctor with a medium body but pain doesn’t recognize.



Then you would have this ka young lady Chinese Doctor, my favourite because she is as sharp as a niddle I terms of intelligence, but even a small fingers pains.





Truly sized doesn’t matter especially if they don’t use some lubrication, as they push in.



Yes, I am being humorous, unfortunately that’s the ailment which I think brought all these problems for me to be admitted in the first place.





Taking long journeys either by road or air has never been a problem for me, in terms of stopping for health breaks.



In the cell or remind prison, I would only suffer the smaell of other people’s poo, but you won’t see me sitting on the toilet, because I am disgusted by unhealthy toilet.





So, what I usually used to do, is to ask for a toilet when for some reasons we go out of the cells, like going to court of interrogations.





At one point I was inside there for 5 days, without going somewhere where I could use a clean toilet.





I believe this problem brought the appendicitis and then it raptured because it was not attended to early enough.





It is still the problem because I’ve been taking light meals but I have not been going to the toilet, actually it is now the condition for my discharge. I need to be able to empty my bowels before I am discharged.





Anywhere all considered, I am much much better and I should be discharged very soon. I thank you for your prayers and keeping me company here.