PODCAST REMARKS COST ACTOR MATHIAS MUSUMALI TWO MAJOR BRAND DEALS.





Actor Mathias Musumali says he has lost two major corporate endorsement deals following controversial remarks he made about female students during a podcast appearance.





Musumali came under public criticism after comments he made on Podcast Yatu, where he suggested that younger female students were more desirable than older women, remarks widely condemned as objectifying.





Speaking during a special interview on PTV2, hosted by PMC, Musumali revealed that two companies withdrew planned commercial partnerships in response to the backlash.





He said the firms informed him that they could no longer associate their brands with him following the comments.





“I had two big commercial deals lined up, but they were cancelled. The companies said they could not associate their brands with me,” Musumali said.





Meanwhile, the actor disclosed that he has chosen to step back from social media and avoid reading public commentary for the sake of his mental wellbeing, describing the criticism he has faced as overwhelming.





Musumali stressed the importance of protecting one’s mental health amid intense public pressure, adding that his decision to disengage from social media was necessary for his personal safety and peace of mind.



By Michael Himusa Jnr

PTV