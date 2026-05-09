Poland signals readiness to host U.S. troops potentially withdrawn from Germany





Reports indicate the Trump administration is considering withdrawing around 5,000 U.S. troops from Germany amid growing political tensions between Washington and Berlin.





Poland has reportedly expressed full readiness to host the forces if the redeployment moves forward, viewing the potential transfer as an opportunity to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank.





Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that Poland already has the infrastructure necessary to support additional American military deployments inside the country.





Prime Minister Donald Tusk also voiced support for increasing the U.S. military presence in Poland, though he reportedly cautioned against creating the impression that Warsaw is attempting to “poach” forces from a key European ally.





No immediate troop transfer has been officially confirmed, with discussions reportedly still ongoing between military and government officials.





Poland currently hosts around 10,000 U.S. troops and has repeatedly emphasized its ambition to build one of Europe’s strongest military forces by the end of the decade.