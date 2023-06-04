Police arrest Chawama SDA Master Guide for defilement

WHILE Lusaka residents were squeezing each other at the entrances of Heroes and Woodlands Stadiums in a bid to watch Yo Maps or the ABSA Cup final last Saturday, a 40-year old Seventh Day Adventist Master Guide of Cornerstone Congregation in Chawama Compound is said to have also been busy forcing his manhood inside the private parts of a minor from his church.

Police have since arrested Collins Chikwangala for the offence of defilement and rape.

According to sources from within the church, the 12-year old victim was not in the usual company of her mother but was with her two young sibblings when she caught the eye of the suspect.

Her mother was out with her choirmates representing the church at an event.

The narrated that noticing the absence of the mother, Chikwangala, a Master Guide followed the victim to the toilet where he told her that her mother had left with him parcel which he needed to give.

Unsuspcious of the church leader, the victim believed and accompanied him home where he stays with his parents.

However, on arrival at home where there was noone Chikwangala is said to have asked her go inside the house and when she refused, he grabbed and dragged inside.

Once in the house, Chikwangala is said to tossed away the Master Guide law of being an example in Word, Conduct, Love, Spirit, Faith, and Purity,” tied up the victim and defiled her.

As if the sexual assault was not enough, the Master Guide is accused of having warned the victim that should she tell anyone about what he did to her, he would not only kill her but her entire family.

Despite the threat, the victim opened up to her mother and revealed what she had been through after which the matter was reported to the Chawama Police Station.

According to the medical medical report, the victim suffered a broken hymen and bruises on her private parts.

Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the the matter and arrest of Chikwangala saying the suspect had since been released on bond awaiting court appearance.

When contacted for comment on the matter, Chikwangala confirmed his arrest for defilement and rape but vehemently denied the accusations.

He told Kalemba that he was only accused of the sexual crime because him and mother of the victim had scores settle arising from differences they had at church.

Chikwangala said the truth will come out during trial.

Upon his release from custody on Friday, Chikwangala took to Facebook and posted; “Why me lord, all I have done my entire life is to do your work . Why 😭😂😭”.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba