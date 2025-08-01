BREAKING NEWS



Police Arrest Gang-Leader of Thieves Responsible for Cutting, Stealing Kamwala Bombay Drainage Fencing





Kamwala Ward Councillor Hon. Mainda Simataa says Police are detaining the master-mind of a notorious and dangerous panga-weilding gang of thieves that has been cutting down the Bombay drainage protective fencing for many years, and selling it as scrap metal.





The vandals who usually operate in numbers at night armed with assorted weapons, finally ran out of luck this morning when an alert member of the Kamwala community spotted a piece of the Bombay fence laying at a scrap yard in Misisi compound, where one of the suspects was getting ready with his grinder to cut the fence into pieces.





The alert resident quickly mobilized others and pounced on the suspect, who claimed he was just assisting the owner to carry the fence to Misisi around 02:00hrs, and he subsequently led them to the ring leader, and both are now detained at Titanic Police Post awaiting their day in court.





Councillor Simataa who visited Titanic Police Post has confirmed that the suspects are in Police custody and will be subjected to the due process of the law.





1 August 2025

KAMWALA, LUSAKA