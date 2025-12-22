POLICE ARREST SEVEN AND SEIZE MOTORBIKES AS RIVAL GANGS CLASH IN MUFULIRA’S KAMUCHANGA TOWNSHIP



Police in Mufulira District have arrested seven suspects following violent clashes involving rival gangs in Kamuchanga Township.





According to Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Mwala Yuyi, the incident occurred between 15:00 and 17:00 hours today after Kamuchanga Community Police Post received a report of riotous behaviour involving two rival groups.





Mr. Yuyi explains that a gang from Chibolya Township, popularly known as the Movement, allegedly went to attack a rival group known as WV Junction from Kamuchanga Township. The groups were reportedly armed with logs and planks.





He says Police officers swiftly responded to the scene, where they managed to apprehend seven suspects and impound seven motorbikes allegedly used to ferry the gang members





The suspects have been identified as James Mayenge 23, Emmanuel Chimpampa 31, Evaristo Musonda 23, Emmanuel Kambeu 20, and two orthers aged 17 and 16 all of Kamuchanga Township.





All the suspects are currently in police custody as investigations continue. Police have since confirmed that the situation in the area is calm, with more details expected to be released in due course.



By Kalonje Mumba

Mafken FM