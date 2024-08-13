Police arrest woman who assaulted a younger woman she suspected of sleeping with her husband

VIRAL VIDEO CIRCULATING ON SOCIAL MEDIA



August 12, 2024



The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public about a video that has been widely circulated on social media.



On August 2, 2024, at approximately 18:00 hours, Kalumbila Police received a report of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm (OABH) involving one Ms. Kavui Mwanaute, aged 21, of Kisasa area, Kalumbila District. Ms. Mwanaute, who is also of Village Mukanda,Chief Ishindi, District Zambezi, and of Lunda tribe, reported that she was assaulted by Ms. Annie Phiri, also of Kisasa area.



The victim sustained bruises on her back, buttocks, abdomen, and experienced general body pains as a result of the assault, which involved the use of slaps and kicks. This incident occurred on the August 2, 2024 at around 17:00 hours in Kisasa area, Kalumbila District. A case docket was opened, and the suspect, Ms. Annie Phiri, was arrested.



Preliminary investigations indicate that Ms. Annie Phiri suspected that her husband was having an extramarital affair with the complainant, Ms. Kavui Mwanaute. Acting on these suspicions, Ms. Phiri confronted Ms. Mwanaute at a local market, forcibly took her to her residence, and proceeded to assault her. The victim was eventually rescued by neighbors who were in the vicinity.



It has also come to our attention that during the assault, individuals present at the scene captured the incident on their mobile phones.



On August 6, 2024, Ms. Annie Phiri was apprehended, formally charged, and arrested in connection with the assault.

Recently, videos of the incident have surfaced and been widely circulated on social media platforms.



The Zambia Police Service has taken this matter seriously and has instituted an investigation to determine the source of these viral videos. We urge the public to refrain from sharing such content, as it can contribute to further victimization and has legal implications.



We assure the public that the Zambia Police Service is committed to upholding the law and ensuring justice is served in this matter. Any person found to be involved in the unlawful dissemination of the video footage will be dealt with according to the law.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.