POLICE ATTRIBUTE HORRIFIC SILVEREST CRASH TO TRUCK’S FAILURE TO KEEP LANE, CRUSHING TOYOTA VITZ AND KILLING FOUR ON THE SPOT.





Four people died on the spot in a road traffic accident that occurred today, August 13, 2025, around 16:20 hours near Petroda Filling Station, Silverest area, along the Great East Road.





The accident involved a Volvo truck and trailer, registration numbers ALK 7690 (Horse) and ALJ 3908, owned by Gemmy Trading Limited and driven by Lameck Mumba of Chipata Compound, Lusaka. He reportedly sustained injuries and was rushed to an unknown health facility. The truck’s front was extensively damaged.





Also involved was a Toyota Vitz, registration number BBA 9629 ZM, driven by Brian Mwense, aged 46, of Chongwe Township.He sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot.





Onboard the Toyota Vitz were three passengers who also succumbed to fatal injuries:



1. M/Mutapa Winston, aged 36, a lab technician at Chongwe District Hospital.



2. An unidentified female adult estimated between 38–40 years.



3. An unidentified male adult, estimated between 28–32 years.





The bodies of the deceased occupants have been deposited at Chongwe District Hospital Mortuary awaiting formal identification and postmortem examinations.





Preliminary investigations indicate that the accident occurred when the Volvo truck, approaching from the Chongwe direction towards Lusaka, failed to keep to its near side and collided with the Toyota Vitz, which was coming from the opposite direction and had the right of way.





The truck came to rest on top of the Toyota Vitz.



Police are conducting further investigations into the circumstances of this fatal road traffic accident.





Godfrey Chilabi

Assistant Public Relations Officer