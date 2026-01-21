POLICE BLOCK MAKEBI ZULU’S VISIT TO MPEZENI



Police in Chipata, Eastern Province, have blocked PF presidential hopeful Makebi Zulu and his delegation from proceeding to visit Paramount Chief Mpezeni.





Makebi Zulu and his team were scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the traditional leader when they were abruptly stopped by police officers who claimed that Paramount Chief Mpezeni was not expecting them.





According to eyewitnesses at the scene, an unidentified female police officer approached one of the vehicles in the convoy and informed the delegation that police had received information about their intended visit.





She further stated that the chief was reportedly unavailable to meet the group, prompting police intervention to halt the delegation from continuing with the journey.





The incident has since attracted public attention, with questions being raised regarding the circumstances surrounding the police action.





Meanwhile, Paramount Chief Mpezeni’s house has been surrounded by police in a bid to stop 2026 Presidential candidate Makebi Zulu from meeting the paramount chief





Eastern Province Commissioner of Police Roberson Mweemba is yet to comment on the matter.



More details to follow.