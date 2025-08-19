Police boss rescues abducted Lusaka cop



THE POSH streets of Lusaka’s Woodlands and Kabulonga were yesterday transformed into high-speed race tracks as Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba and his team raced after a vehicle that had snatched a female officer.





The drama of the high-speed chase started when Getrude Nkonde, a traffic officer who operates from Woodlands Police station, responded to what she thought was a minor damage-only accident at Latitude 15 Degrees, an exquisite restaurant nestled in the heart of Woodlands.





The accident happened around 16:45 hours involving a white Toyota Land Cruiser, which had rammed into a Mitsubishi Pajero belonging to Paul Chisunka, a 44-year-old resident of Kabulonga.





As Nkonde arrived on the scene, her trained eyes scanned the wreckage, and utilising her many years of experience as a seasoned traffic officer, she concluded Jackson Chilemena aged 45, driver of the Land Cruiser, was squarely at fault.





The 38-year-old officer then requested Chilemena, who was accompanied by his wife and a colleague, to take a short drive to Woodlands Police Station to record statements, with her riding along.





As narrated by witnesses, instead of heading for Woodlands, the driver veered off course, speeding away with the lone officer on board.





Noticing danger, the law enforcer quickly realised she was being abducted and began frantically waving and shouting for help from the vehicle’s window.





As fate would have it, the convoy of the Inspector General of Police, Graphel Musamba, happened to be passing by and noticed the commotion.





Upon noticing that one of his own officers was in danger, Musamba and his convoy immediately abandoned their trip, u-turned and pursued the speeding Land Cruiser and in the process recreated the high-octane drama of the Dakar Rally on Lusaka’s streets.





As the pursuit reached its climax, Musamba’s team executed a flawless tactical maneuver, swooping ahead of the Land Cruiser to block its escape and forced it to a jarring stop around Fairview area in Kabulonga.





The officers then summersaulted out of their vehicles, secured their abducted comrade who appeared shaken and traumatised before arresting Chilemena, his wife Nancy Milambwe aged 35 and his friend Patrick Kalenga also aged 35.





The three were then taken to Woodlands Police Station, where they spent a night facing possible charges of abduction.



Impressed by the bravery and daring expertise that they just witnessed, onlookers were buzz with praise, speculating that if a rank above Inspector General existed, Musamba and his team would be prime candidates.





The Zambia Police Service is yet to issue a statement on the matter.



Zambia yatu ,August 19, 2025