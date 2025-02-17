Police call on Interpol to nab Libyan fugitive



THE Zambia Police Service has engaged International Criminal Police Organization(INTERPOL) to help locate fugitive former LAICO Ltd General Manager, Nabill Sobhi Ibrahem Elmurabet a Libyan National, who is needed in court on bench warrant.





A police officer informed Lusaka principal resident magistrate, Idah Phiri that efforts are being made to ensure the accused is brought before court.





Elmurabet has repeatedly missed court proceedings without any reasons, prompting the court to issue a bench warrant against him last year.



The suspect has been at large since November 2024.





Meanwhile, magistrate Phiri has ordered two of Elmurabet’s sureties to pay K50,000 each, payable within 14 days for failing to present the accused person before court.



When asked to explain why the accused person was missing court proceedings, one of the sureties, Gregory Tembo said he does not know where he is and cannot find him.





“We communicate with him through email but I don’t know where he is, I last saw him in November last year at office,” he said.



State prosecutor, Michael Nyundwe also asked if the accused has family in Zambia, Tembo said he doesn’t have any family in Zambia.



“Does he own any property in Zambia?” Nyundwe asked. “No”, the surety said.





Allegations are that Elmurabet on October 3, 2022, in Lusaka, forged a document,Patents and Company Registration Agency (PACRA) Form 10 Part C—purporting that it was issued and signed by LAICO-Zambia Limited director Shukri Esidieg and Marilyn Sipia Mwamba, when in fact it was not.





It is also alleged that Elmurabet on October 3, 2022 in Lusaka, knowingly and fraudulently, uttered a false document namely Patents and Company Registration Agency form 10 part C dated 3rd October, 2022 in the names of Eljaiedi and Mwamba to the Registry at PACRA.



Elmurabet pleaded not guilty to all the charges.





And the Police also informed the court that efforts to locate the accused were made including contacting his former employer who confirmed termination of his contract.



Police wrote a letter to interpol, placing the accused on wanted list.





The court analyzed the sureties submissions, and decided that the sureties be fined K50,000 each as penalties for failing to present an accused or remanded in custody.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba February 16, 2025