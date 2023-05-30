Police Charge Chris Zumani Zimba With Terrorism Charges

Police in Lusaka have Jointly charged and arrested Dr. Christopher Zumani Zimba (43) of farm number 100 in Chongwe and three others for being in possession of Articles for terrorism.

The three others are Given Phiri (37) of unknown house number in Misisi Compound, Marlone Banda (36) of Plot number 811 in 12 miles area and Portipher Gwai (44) of Plot number 194/17 Mutendere Compound in Lusaka.

Zambia Police Spokesperson Rea Hamoonga tells Byta FM News the four have been charged for the offence of being in Possession of Articles for terrorism or proliferation purposes Contrary to Section 25 of the Anti- terrorism Act number 6 of 2018 as read with Section 2 of the Amended Anti–terrorism Act number 6 of 2023.

“It is alleged that the accused jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown did possess offensive articles namely Deep 600 and Halothane and others with intent to endanger life,” reveals Hamoonga.

“The incident occurred in February, 2020 in Petauke District, in Eastern Province of the Republic of Zambia.”

The accused are currently detained in Police Custody and will appear in Court soon.

According to Pharmacist Jerome Kanyika, Halothane is a controlled drug used as a general inhalation anesthetic used for the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia.

What happens if you smoke halothane?

Halothane is a clear colorless highly volatile liquid.Exposure can cause you to become dizzy, lightheaded and confused. Higher levels can cause you to pass out. Breathing Halothane may cause nausea, vomiting, low blood pressure and abnormal heartbeat.

Police statement:

