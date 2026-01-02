Police charge driver in Anthony Joshua accident

Nigerian Police has provided an update on the accident involving Anthony Joshua. According to a statement released on January 2, 2026, the driver of the Lexus SUV involved in the incident, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, a 46-year-old man, has been formally charged.

Police spokesperson DSP Oluseyi B. Babaseyi confirmed that Kayode was arraigned before the Sagamu Magistrate Court on Friday. The case was subsequently adjourned, with the next hearing scheduled for January 20, 2026.

The statement was issued by the Ogun State Police Command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, and assured the public that further updates would be communicated as the legal process continues.

He wrote:

“Update: The Ogun State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the driver of the Lexus SUV involved in the Anthony Joshua accident case, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode (male), aged 46, was charged to the Sagamu Magistrate Court today, 2nd January, 2026 and the case has been adjourned to 20th January, 2026.”