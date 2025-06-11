Police clash with protesters over Kenyan blogger’s mysterious death in custody

Kenya’s capital was rocked by unrest on Monday as police twice fired tear gas at demonstrators marching toward Nairobi’s Central Police Station. The protests were sparked by the suspicious death of blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody, a case that has ignited national fury and revived memories of past state brutality.

Ojwang, arrested in Homa Bay on Friday, was reportedly detained for sharing what authorities described as “false information” about a senior police officer on social media. He was transported nearly 400 kilometers to Nairobi, where he later died in custody.

Police claim the blogger, Albert Ojwang, “hit his head against the cell wall,” but activists and rights groups have rejected this explanation, calling it deeply suspect.

“Until now they (Kenya Police) have not told us the truth. We know there were more injuries. They have decided to sacrifice junior officers. We want justice for Ojwang and many others who have lost their lives,” said Hussein Khalid of the Vocal Africa human rights group in an AP report.

Ojwang’s death has drawn comparisons to last year’s deadly crackdown during the 2024 finance bill protests, when multiple activists were killed or abducted by police. Though the proposed taxes were eventually scrapped, the economic strain and public discontent remain.

“Our demands are still not met. The joblessness they had last year is tenfold. The killings are still happening,” said Ndungi Githuku of the People’s Liberation Party. “So, nothing was resolved out of the protests that we had. We have freedom that is half baked. This country belongs to the rich, so it is time for the poor to rise. This is what is going to happen (on the anniversary) in a few days.”

Police Inspector-General Douglas Kanja announced that the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched an investigation. Officers on duty at the time of Ojwang’s death have been suspended pending the outcome.

Still, many remain skeptical of the process and fear a cover-up. Amnesty Kenya issued a statement demanding transparency and accountability, stressing that the IPOA’s findings must be made public and any officers found culpable must face the law.

“We are in an era whereby speaking against the government is a crime, complaining against poor leadership and mismanagement of public affairs is a crime. I pity (Ojwang’s) 5-month-old baby and wife. I am protesting extrajudicial killings — one of us is all of us,” said activist Ouma Paul Oyao.

Calls for justice continue to grow online and on the streets. With tensions rising ahead of the anniversary of last year’s protests, activists are warning of a new wave of mobilization.

“This government is actually urging us to come out in the street again. They are saying they have not repented; they are saying that they will continue abducting and assassinating us. So, what we are saying (is) that it’s better to shout and die than to keep quiet and be gotten from our homes while we are quiet,” Githuku said.