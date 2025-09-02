POLICE DENY ABDUCTION CLAIMS OVER FRANCIS KAPWEPWE



The Zambia Police Service has dismissed reports circulating on social media alleging that its officers abducted a suspect, Francis Kapwepwe, also known as “Why Me”, from Zimbabwe.





In a statement issued, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga described the claims, attributed to a law firm that allegedly wrote to the Zimbabwean Embassy, as misleading.





Mr. Hamoonga said the apprehension of suspects is a lawful process and part of evidence to be presented during trial in a competent court of law.





“It is inappropriate and premature for the Zambia Police Service to discuss matters that constitute evidence outside the confines of a courtroom,” he said.





He emphasised that evidence is not presented through the media or to individuals demanding explanations, but before a court of law where due process is observed.





Mr. Hamoonga further stated that the Police Service would not be drawn into public debates or speculation on the matter, adding that the institution remains committed to the rule of law, due process, and regional collaboration in the fight against crime.