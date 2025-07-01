POLICE DENY DEMANDING PROOF OF ILLNESS FROM PROF. NKANDU LUO



ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE



PRESS STATEMENT



POSTPONEMENT OF SCHEDULED INTERVIEW WITH PROFESSOR NKANDU LUO





LUSAKA – July 1, 2025 – The Zambia Police Service wishes to confirm that Professor Nkandu Luo was scheduled to attend an interview with the Police on June 30, 2025. This arrangement was made last week in consultation with her legal representatives.





The planned interview relates to a matter that is currently under police investigation.



However, the interview did not take place as Professor Luo experienced a bereavement in her family. In light of this development, the Police, in consultation with her legal representatives, resolved to postpone the interview to allow her time to attend to the family matter.





We wish to make it clear that at no point did the Police demand any documentation from her to prove that she had a sick daughter.





A new date for the interview will be arranged in due course.





Godfrey Chilabi

ASSISTANT PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER