POLICE DENY DEMANDING PROOF OF ILLNESS FROM PROF. NKANDU LUO
ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE
PRESS STATEMENT
POSTPONEMENT OF SCHEDULED INTERVIEW WITH PROFESSOR NKANDU LUO
LUSAKA – July 1, 2025 – The Zambia Police Service wishes to confirm that Professor Nkandu Luo was scheduled to attend an interview with the Police on June 30, 2025. This arrangement was made last week in consultation with her legal representatives.
The planned interview relates to a matter that is currently under police investigation.
However, the interview did not take place as Professor Luo experienced a bereavement in her family. In light of this development, the Police, in consultation with her legal representatives, resolved to postpone the interview to allow her time to attend to the family matter.
We wish to make it clear that at no point did the Police demand any documentation from her to prove that she had a sick daughter.
A new date for the interview will be arranged in due course.
Godfrey Chilabi
ASSISTANT PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
It is really baffling how some of these people like to publicize their personal affairs with the hope of scandalizing Government to gain sympathy, for what? Look at the Statement from Government Spokesman? And we saw the video for which she is being summoned to the police.