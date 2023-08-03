Police Detained Apostle Christopher Kunda For Allegedly Assaulting Reverend Nelson Mhango

Divine drama as Lusaka Pentecostal leaders exchange punches

TWO leaders of the Pentecostal church movement in Zambia yesterday set their tongues and holy water aside as they resolved disputes with bare knuckle punches.

The ‘Men of God’ worsened the already bad windy and dusty weather that was battering Lusaka as their kicks and punches raised extra dust like a tornado had hit the vendorless town.

At the centre of the fight was young Apostle Christopher Kunda, 45 of Presence of God Ministries International and Senior Reverend Nelson Mhango, 62 of Bumper Harvest Church.

Apparently, the young Apostle instead of being a good shepherd of the Lord’s flock had started braiing some of his female sheep in the church, Presence of God Life Ministries.

His merciless devouring of his female flock caused a marital dispute with his wife of Chalala, who engaged senior reverend Mhango of Matero of Bumper Harvest Church to counsel them.

The counselling session reportedly went on well in Chilenje but all hell broke loose on the way back as the senior reverend was being escorted by the Apostle back to Matero.

According to sources close to the matter, the trio stopped over at a Society Business Park in town for dinner when Apostle Kunda bought nshima and T-bone.

However, as the alleged promiscuous Apostle was deeping his hungry teeth in the meat, the reverend again warned him not to be ‘eating’ his church members like he was eating the T-bone.

Allegedly, this annoyed Apostle Kunda so much that he took matters personal and punched the impwa and visashi out of the mouth of Reverend Mhango.

As confirmed by the police, the bruised and battered Reverend Mhango feared for his life and ran a marathon from Lusaka Town Centre over the Post Office Flyover Bridge and sought refuge in Lusaka Central Police were a case of Assault was recorded.

Subsequently, police detained Apostle Kunda to provided an explanation to police on how he resorted to violence and not prayer against those who comment on his alleged infidelity.

CAPTION: Apostle Christopher Kunda

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba