POLICE DISMISS CLAIMS THAT EFF LEADER KASONDE MWENDA HAS GONE MISSING



The Zambia Police Service has dismissed social media claims that Economic Freedom Fighters –EFF President Kasonde Mwenda has gone missing.





Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi has assured that as of today 10th May, 2026, Mr Mwenda remains in police custody in Chinsali District of Muchinga Province.





On Tuesday 5th May, 2026, Mr Mwenda aged 42, of Lusaka, was formally charged and arrested for the offence of Transmission of Unsolicited Deceptive Electronic Communications contrary to Section 19 of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025.





And on May 8, 2026, he was taken to Chinsali District for investigative purposes in line with the alleged offence of Deceptive Electronic Communication.





This follows Mr Mwenda’s production and transmission of a video which the Zambia Police deems deceptive on his Facebook page depicting a Presidential motorcade as having lost its way en route to an event in Chinsali on 1st May, 2026.





According to Police, Mr Mwenda’s claim is not true as the presidential motorcade was only making a U-turn to reposition itself in readiness to transport the president to the next location.





But yesterday, reports emerged suggesting that the suspect had gone missing or that he had been taken to a health facility after falling ill.





But without explicitly addressing the issue of Mr Mwenda’s health, Mr Chilabi has assured the public that the suspect is being treated in accordance with the Constitution of Zambia, including its Bill of Rights and all other applicable laws governing the rights of suspects.





“Mr. Mwenda is not missing, as has been alleged on social media,” Mr Chilabi added.



He has told KBN TV news that the suspect remains in custody in Chinsali District and is expected to be transferred back to Lusaka for court appearance soon.





Mr Chilabi says the Zambia Police Service remains committed to the rule of law, due process and the protection of rights of all persons in its custody.



KBN TV