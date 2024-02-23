POLICE FORMALLY CHARGE JACKSON CHAMA WITH OFFENCE FOR HATE SPEECH

The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that on February17, 2024, Mr. Jackson Chama was apprehended in Lusaka and subsequently transferred to Kalomo Police Station following complaints received from concerned members of the public regarding his online activities.

Upon thorough investigation, it was established that the video contravened Section 65 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021. The act criminalizes the dissemination of hate speech through electronic means, including social media platforms.

During the process of cautioning the suspect, Mr. Jackson Chama, aged 30, residing at House number 238 Makeni of Lusaka, admitted to creating and sharing the video in question. The contents of the video were found to be offensive and had been widely circulated on various social media platforms, contributing to the propagation of hate speech.

In accordance with the provisions of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, the suspect was today February 22, 2024 formally charged with the offence of Hate Speech, as stipulated in Section 65. He is currently detained at Kalomo Police Station pending further legal proceedings. The arrest follows the discovery of a video containing content deemed as hate speech, which was posted on his TikTok page with his username @Jacksonchama2.

Mr. Chama is scheduled to appear in court at Kalomo for a possible plea.

The comprehensive docket pertaining to the case has been forwarded to the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) in Kalomo for review and appropriate legal action.

The Zambia Police Service reaffirms its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. Acts that promote hate speech and endanger social cohesion will not be tolerated, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions.

The public is urged to use social media responsibly and refrain from engaging in activities that may incite hatred, violence, or discrimination. The Zambia Police further encourages citizens to report any suspicious online activities that may compromise the well-being of our country.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.

