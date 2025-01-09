Police formally charge Mumbi Phiri with aggravated robbery, a non-bondable and non-bailable offence

POLICE FORMALLY CHARGE MUMBI PHIRI WITH A NONEBILABLE OFFENCE





Police in Kawambwa have formally slapped former Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri with aggravated robbery charge.



The charge is not billable meaning Mumbi has to stay in police custody during the entire period of trial.





She was arrested from Lusaka and moved to Kawambwa where the offence is alleged to have been committed.





Mumbi a former Lawmaker is accused to have stolen K20,000 and a mobile phone when she confronted Green Economy Minister, Mike Mposha.



She spent 376 days in prison when she was charged of murder.



She spent the days in Mongu jail the entire period of trial. On the day of judgement the state entered a nolle.