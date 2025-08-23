Police have finally picked up Maria Zaloumis AKA Zed farmer in connection with the death of Enock Simfukwe

Maria and 4 others Nabbed in Connection with Kabwe Murder – Zambia Police.





Police in Kabwe have arrested five people in connection with the death of Mr. Enock Simfukwe Kasengele, who died at Kabwe Central Hospital in the early hours of August 17, 2025.





Mr. Kasengele was taken to the hospital by police officers after being detained for Acts Intended to Cause Grievous Harm. His detention followed a complaint lodged by Ms. Maria Zaloumis, 40, who alleged that he had been hired by unknown people to pour acid on her.





However, a postmortem conducted on August 20 revealed that his death resulted from blunt force head injury, brain contusion, and brain edema, ruling out the initial suspicion of acid involvement.





Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the arrests, naming the suspects as:



Mr. Nathaniel Barthram, 34, a farmer of Nigerian origin and husband to Maria Zaloumis,





Mr. Gift Daka, 23,



Mr. Fortune Mutangeti, 27,



Mr. Daniel Chilowa, 40, all employees at Farm No. 5, Munyama,





Ms. Maria Zaloumis, 40, of Tuzini Farms, Munyama area in Chisamba District.





“The suspects are currently in custody as investigations continue. We appeal to the public to remain calm as the due process of the law takes its course,” said Mr. Hamoonga.





Police have assured the public that further updates will be provided as investigations progress.

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE



PRESS STATEMENT



FOLLOW UP ON THE REPORT OF MURDER-KABWE CENTRAL



August 23, 2025 – The Zambia Police Service wishes to provide an update regarding the murder case that occurred on August 17, 2025, in which Mr. Enock Simfukwe Kasengele died at Kabwe Central Hospital at about 01:10 hours.





He was rushed to the hospital by police officers after being detained for Acts Intended to Cause Grievous Harm, following a report by Ms. Maria Zaloumis aged 40, who had alleged that the deceased was hired by unknown persons to pour acid on her.





A postmortem examination was conducted on August 20, 2025, at Kabwe Central Hospital. Preliminary results indicated that the cause of death was blunt force head injury, brain contusion, and brain edema.



Police have since picked and detained five suspects in connection with the said murder, namely:





1.Mr. Nathaniel Barthram, aged 34, a farmer of Nigerian origin and husband to Maria Zaloumis,

2.Mr. Gift Daka, aged 23,

3.Mr. Fortune Mutangeti, aged 27,

4.Mr. Daniel Chilowa, aged 40, all employees at Farm No. 5, Munyama,

5.Ms. Maria Zaloumis, aged 40, of Farm No. 5, Tuzini Farms, Munyama area, Chisamba District.





The Zambia Police Service appeals to the public to remain calm as the due process of law takes its course. Further updates will be provided as investigations progress.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.