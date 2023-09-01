POLICE IG VISITS ZAMBIA CORRECTION SERVICES OFFICES IN KABWE

August 31, 2023

INSPECTOR General of Police Graphel Musamba today paid a courtesy call on the Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner General Fredrick Chilukuta at his office in Kabwe, Central Province.

The Police Chief also took time to interact with senior officers of ZCS at their Headquarters.

Mr. Musamba who likened the relationship existing between the Zambia Police Service and the Zambia Correctional Service to that of brother and sister, said the Police can not function properly without the Correctional Service.

He said the relationship dates way back since the establishment of the Zambia Police.

“The two institutions can not function without the other, Mr. Musamba echoed.

He said the Farming and Industrial Development in the Correctional Service through the enhancement of technology is massive and should be commended by all well meaning citizens.

The Police Inspector General thanked his counterpart for according him a wonderful reception while in Kabwe.

And Commissioner General Fredrick Chilukuta said the Police and Correctional Service officers should be more united and exist like conjoined twins.

“We meet at common fronts Inspector General and so we expect our officers to be more united like Siamese twins,” he said.

He said Correctional Service has ventured into massive Farming and Industrial Development in order to cushion the government in many spheres including the upkeep of inmates in Correctional facilities throughout the country.

He thanked the Police Chief for taking time to visit him adding that such interactions should be enhanced.

The Inspector General of Police was taken on a conducted tour of the Milling Plant and Mukuyu Farms located in Kabwe District.

