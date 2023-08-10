POLICE IG’S STATEMENT ON M’MEMBE POLITICAL – MAKEBI /KALABA

….As Kalaba advises the IG not to wash himself away by taking a political position on issues

Stakeholders have condemned the statement issued by the Inspector General of Police regarding Socialist President Fred M’membe yesterday that was followed by the arrest of the opposition party leader.

Speaking when he featured on Lusaka Music Radio’s “Talk of the City” programme, Renowned Lusaka Lawyer Makebi Zulu said some contents of the statement issued during the press briefing by police IG Graphel Musamba yesterday was not only political but personal.

Mr. Zulu said Mr Musamba’s job relates to looking at whether Mr M’membe committed an offence and deal with it within the confines of of the law and jurisdiction of the Police Service and not to make political statements as was seen yesterday.

“To suggest and want to talk about political ideologies suggests that we have a political figure in the name of the police IG who is not willing to follow the police Act and implement it as it is but is pushing a political agenda of the party in government”. He said.

Mr Zulu added that the IG is inclined to making political statements when he talks, citing instances when Mr Musamba has referred to police officers as junkies,

“We don’t expect that from an IG of the police, an IG who will call his very own officers whom he supervises as ‘junkies’, the very IG who would condone brutality against citizens and call it minimum force.

Mr Zulu referred to the recent brutality of Rizwan Patel and Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba among others.

And speaking on the sidelines of his visit with other stakeholders at woodlands police, opposition Citizens First President Harry Kalaba has advised the Police IG desist from making political statements.

“This country is not for Mr. Musamba and he should not intimidate us in the opposition by the careless statements that he is making, we will not succumb to those statements, I have never seen in the history of this country, a Police IG take such a partisan position.” He charged.

“We know who has brought you in government, but be professional, serve the people of Zambia ba Musamba and that dignity you have, you’ll maintain, the moment you begin playing partisan politics, you’ll be washing yourself away.” The opposition President advised.