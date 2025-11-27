Police in Kasama have not summoned Archbishop Chama- Zambia Police

CLARIFICATION ON MISLEADING SOCIAL MEDIA CLAIMS IN KASAMA.



November 27, 2025-The Zambia Police Service has noted with concern false information circulating online claiming that Police in Kasama have summoned Archbishop Ignatius Chama and that there was an incident of political violence at a radio station called “Radio Maria.”





We categorically refute these claims. Police in Kasama have not summoned Archbishop Chama, nor are there any investigations involving him. Additionally, there is no radio station named Radio Maria in Kasama.





Investigations have been instituted to identify those spreading these false claims.We strongly warn that fabricating or circulating false information is an offence under the Cyber Crime Act No. 4 of 2025





The Zambia Police Service will take stern action against anyone attempting to mislead the public or cause unnecessary alarm.



Issued by:

Godfrey Chilabi Public Relations Officer.