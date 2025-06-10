Police in Kenya suspended over the death of a man in custody for online post

The head of a police station in Kenya and all officers who were on duty when a man who had been detained for “false publication” died in custody have been suspended by the nation’s police chief.

The man in custody, Albert Ojwang was arrested for a post on X in the western town of Homa Bay and then driven 350km (220 miles) to the capital, Nairobi, said his father Meshack Opiyo to journalists.

“While in custody, the suspect sustained head injuries after hitting his head against a cell wall,” a police statement said.

He was rushed to hospital “where he was reportedly pronounced dead on arrival”.

Rights group Amnesty International’s director in Kenya said the death of Mr Ojwang was “very suspicious”.

In a statement about the death of the young man, Amnesty described him as a teacher and blogger, and the situation “raises serious questions that must be urgently, thoroughly, and independently investigated”.

Senior police officer Stephen Okal is quoted saying what happened in the cell was “an attempted suicide” by the Star newspaper.

For now, it remains unclear what the charge of “false publication” referred to, yet Mr Opiyo told online outlet Citizen Digital that the police officer said “Albert had insulted a senior person on X.”

A statement released by the police stated that officers were suspended to allow Kenya’s independent oversight body to conduct an “impartial investigation”.