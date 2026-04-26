POLICE IN KITWE ARREST MAMA CHIKAMONEKA FOR ALLEGED CYBER HARASSMENT



POLICE in Kitwe District have arrested 63-year-old Mary Bwalya, popularly known as “Mama Chikamoneka,” for alleged harassment and humiliation under the Cyber Crimes Act.





Copperbelt Police Commissioner Mwala Yuyi says the incident was reported on April 25th around 14 hours by 58-year-old Martin Kafutubele of Zambia Railways area in Parklands, Kitwe.





Mr. Kafutubele, a district trustee under UPND, complained after a video circulated on Facebook in which the suspect is heard making remarks in Bemba, suggesting he was suffering and doing no meaningful work.





Mr. Yuyi states that although the suspect denied targeting him, based on preliminary evidence, the suspect was charged with harassment and humiliation contrary to Section 22 (1) (a) of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025.





She has since been released on bond, while her mobile phone has been seized for forensic analysis.



Roanfm Newsroom