POLICE IN LUSAKA NAB BURGLARS, RECOVER ASSORTED STOLEN ITEMS

The Zambia police service has been conducting patrols in Lusaka and so have we have recovered an assortment of items ranging from Laptops, cell phone, television sets, motor vehicles and many more as listed below:

1. 91 Assorted Laptops

2. 40 Assorted CPUs

3. 30 Assorted mobile phones



4. 23 assorted computer monitors

5. Seven assorted pairs of shoes

6. One Set of headsets

7. Two Television sets

8. Five Assorted bags



9. One Hair dryer

10. One Printer

11. Two Jackets

12. One Grinder used by criminals to break into buildings.

The recoveries were made after investigations carried out and we holding 15 suspects so far.

There are two groups of breakers; the first group of 12 suspects are specialized in breaking buildings by cutting the roof tops.

The second group of three: these climb walls and gain entry mostly through windows which are left open or any opening to the building. Investigations are still going on.



The following other items were also recovered:

1. Toyota Vitz registration numbers ALL 5333 Gold in colour

2. Assorted motor vehicle parts of different model of motor vehicles

3. 77 bells of second hand clothes (Salaula)

4. One Samsung 32 inches

5. Two LG 55 inches



6. One Samsung TV 90 inches

7. One Echo TV 55 inches

8. One Sawing machine

9. One Key board

10. One Subwoofer

11. One Big Speaker

12. One Radio with 3 speakers

13. Two Deep Freezer



14. Two AK 47 rifles which has since been submitted for ballistic examination at police service Headquarters.

15. Two pistols.

Police have also arrested three suspects for Theft of Motor vehicles and in connection with the dismantled parts of different motor vehicles and we have two suspects in the cases of breaking in connection with the 77 bells of second hand clothes (Salaula)

At Chelstone Police Station police is holding two notorious Burglars who are ex-convicts identified as Kennedy Simwanza aged 24 of unknown house number in Kabanana Compound Lusaka and Richard Daka aged 42 also of unknown house number in Mtendere Lusaka.

These are believed to be behind a spate of breakings in Chelstone and surrounding areas and they were recently nabbed from Garden compound Lusaka after vigorous investigations they are also involved in breaking into boarding houses for female students.

Also recovered are the following items:



1. Two Laptops

2. Four Plasma TVs

3. Six Assorted Cellphones

4. A Toyota Corolla

5. Two Toyota ISTs Registration Numbers: BAG 4257 ZM, ALJ 2788 and a Toyota Allion Registration number BAT 181 which motor vehicles are believed to be stolen or be used to transport stolen items of which other assorted items which have since been claimed by rightful owners.



6. Also recovered is a pistol with rubbed serial number from one notorious and dangerous criminal identified as male Onole Muchemwa aged 28 of unmarked house in 13 miles.

This is according to Zambia police service Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga.