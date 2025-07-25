POLICE IN MONGU RECOVERS MORE STOLEN HOUSEHOLD PROPERTIES, ASSORTED GROCERIES AND A MOTORBIKE





The findings of the investigation conducted by the Western Province Police from Mongu Central Police Station from July 19 to July 24, 2025, concerning a series of thefts involving stolen household properties in the region led to the recovery of several items and the identification of a primary suspect.





Between the specified dates, the Western Province experienced a noticeable increase in reports of stolen household items, particularly in residential areas.





According to a report by Western Province Police Commanding Officer David Mukuka Chileshe the complaints from the community prompted an urgent investigation to identify the culprits and recover the stolen properties.





Mr Chileshe says despite the progress made in the investigation, “Mate Mate” from Dark city who is locally known as Nyambe Nyambe remains at large, and efforts to locate and apprehend him are ongoing, with additional resources allocated to track his movements.





Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.



MT