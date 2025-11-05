Police investigate whether Brown Mogotsi’s alleged shooting was staged





Authorities are probing an alleged shooting involving controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi, amid suspicions that the incident may have been staged.





The alleged attack occurred on Monday night around 10PM on a Vosloorus highway.



Mogotsi claimed a white bakkie followed his red Chevrolet sedan and fired roughly eleven rounds at his car. Despite the reported gunfire, police confirmed Mogotsi escaped uninjured, and no blood was found in or around the vehicle.





Police have flagged several inconsistencies in Mogotsi’s account. He initially promised to report the incident at the Vosloorus Police Station but has refused to formally open a case. Witnesses have given accounts that differ from Mogotsi’s version, and reports indicate he has changed his story since the incident.





Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, national police spokesperson, warned that fabricating an attack is a serious offense. “Absolutely, we will charge him,” she said, highlighting that a staged incident wastes police resources and obstructs justice.





Mogotsi is a controversial figure linked to multiple corruption probes, including the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into political interference in South Africa’s criminal justice system. Once a self-described ANC volunteer, the party has since confirmed his membership has lapsed and distanced itself from him.





The investigation is ongoing. Police are analyzing the vehicle for ballistic evidence and continue to seek a formal statement from Mogotsi.