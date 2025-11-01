Police leaked my video – Kazadi



filmmaker David Kazadi has accused law enforcement officers of leaking the steamy video he was seen in as he ferociously drilled a slay queen’s “Kikonge Gold mine” with a neck tie.





Three months ago, the Englishman was all over social media news pages after disturbing videos of him benefiting from model, Mwaka Halwiindi’s oral pleasuring skills and another lady’s reproductive tunnel went viral.





Appearing on Kenny T One on One podcast, Kazadi claimed that after the Mwaka Halwiindi video surfaced online, he willingly handed himself over to the police to explain his side of the story.





He said as he exculpated himself, law enforcement officers confiscated his phone for investigations.



He claimed that after he left the phone with the officers, he was shocked to see his ‘neck tie’ video which he passionately produced whilst in the UK making lines on the net.





The British English speaker who seemed ignorant of the country’s laws and probably needs a private cyber crimes tutor stated that as a west raised Zambian, some things such as producing private videos of slay queens devouring his elongated ends were legal.





“I gave law enforcement officers my phone and I expected them to protect what they found in my phone. it wasn’t meant for the public. So the video comes out on the day we were supposed to launch the Icon. Very coincidental and timely. How did a personal video go out to the public when you had my devices? There’s an asepect of distribution, so who’s the criminal here, for me distribution is the bigger crime,” said Kazadi.





“I was raised in the west so there are certain things that you would do that you would think it’s not that deep. It’s four five years old so what’s the problem.”



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, November 1, 2025