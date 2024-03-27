POLICE NAB 39 YEAR OLD MAN FOR MŰRDERING HIS WIFE

Police have apprehended a 39-year-old man identified as Andrew Chipili from Pilala Farm area in Lufwanyama district for the murder of his 20-year-old wife, Hildah Chanda.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba confirmed the incident to Mafken FM Radio, stating that it occurred on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 20:00 hours. The matter was reported by the neighbor, Agness Chibuye, aged 62.

He narrated that on the fateful day, the deceased, believed to be five months pregnant, was at home when her husband returned from a drinking spree. An altercation ensued, during which he allegedly physically assaulted her, including punching her.

Mr. Mweemba further disclosed that she subsequently sought refuge at a neighbor’s residence.

He explained that shortly after, the husband pursued her to the neighbor’s house, but before he could reach her, she promptly stood up and began to retreat to avoid further confrontation.

He added that she only took a few steps before collapsing to the ground and struggling for breath. Despite the efforts of three individuals to revive her by pouring water on her, she tragically did not respond and died.

Mr. Mweemba revealed that the body has since been deposited in Kitwe Central Hospital awaiting postmortem, and the suspect is currently detained at Lufwanyama Police Station.