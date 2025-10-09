POLICE NAB THREE FOR STEALING K200,000 CASH FROM PS MWANAKAMPWE’S VEHICLE AT CAR WASH





POLICE have arrested three people, linking them to the theft of K200,000 cash from Central province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwannakampwe’s vehicle at the carwash in Luangwa township in Kabwe on Monday.





The money was later recovered buried within the carwash premises.



Impeccable sources have told Cloud FM Investigative wing that the total amount was One million Kwacha from which K200,000 was stolen, thinking he would not notice.





They also said the PS’s driver, Andrew Simukonda, who is the complainant in the matter may have not known about the huge amounts of money in the car until he was alerted that part of it has been stolen.





The carwash management says, clients are always advised to deposit cash and other valuables at the reception, unlike leaving them in the vehicles





But Central province Police Chief Charity Munganga has denied the One million Kwacha claim, insisting that their interest as police was in the K200,000 that was reported stolen.





Mwanakampwe also refuted claims of possessing one million Kwacha in his car.



Munganga however confirmed the theft and added that three people had been arrested.





Meanwhile, police are reported to have used torturous methods to ensure that the suspects confess, leaving one lady terribly injured.





Earlier police denied the suspect a medical report to enable her seek medical service but after a Cloud FM query, they were released on bond and given a medical report.





It is not clear whether the matter will proceed to court or will be settled outside.



Cloud FM news will keep you updated on this development.



CLOUD FM NEWS