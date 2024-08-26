Police name Chongwe illegal gravel mine accident victims

POLICE UPDATE ON ILLEGAL GRAVEL MINE ACCIDENT

August 26, 2024-The Zambia Police Service wishes to provide an update on the tragic incident that occurred yesterday August 25, 2024, at approximately 11:00 hours, involving an illegal gravel mine. The mine, located in an area that had been operating without proper authorization, collapsed and buried nine male individuals along with a tipper truck, resulting in a significant loss of life.

The exhumation process commenced promptly at 15:00 hours on the same day, and by 18:00 hours, eight bodies had been successfully recovered. The deceased individuals have been identified as follows:

John Sakala from Ng’ombe Compound Daliso Phiri aged 30 from Mwashinango Village Watson Basikolo from Lubansa Village Evans Emuwa from Chichili Village Mathews Mumba from Lubansa Village Rogers (Other names not known) from an unknown village Nsama (Other names not known) from Lubansa Village Yoram Moto Mike Ngoma from Mwashinango Village

All the victims are estimated to be between 20 and 30 years of age, although their precise ages have not yet been confirmed. Due to capacity limitations, two of the bodies have been deposited at Chongwe District Hospital Mortuary, while the remaining seven were transferred to UTH Mortuary.

The search for the final missing body continued into the morning of today August 26, 2024, and the body of Mike Ngoma from Mwashinango Village was successfully exhumed around 10:00 hours. This brings the total number of fatalities to nine.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims during this difficult time. A comprehensive report, including further details of all the victims, will be submitted once interviews with the relatives have been conducted.

The Zambia Police Service urges all citizens to avoid engaging in illegal mining activities, which pose significant risks to life and safety. We are committed to ensuring that those responsible for operating these illegal sites are brought to justice. Police has since opened an inquiry and investigations are ongoing.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.