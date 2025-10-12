POLICE OFFICER FATALLY SHOT BY FELLOW OFFICER IN SUSPECTED MISTAKEN IDENTITY INCIDENT IN SHIWANGANDU





An identified police officer Raymond Mubita, has died after being shot by a fellow officer in what sources suggest may have been a case of mistaken identity while both were responding to a reported theft incident.





The shooting occurred in Shiwang’andu District as the two officers were reportedly and separately en route to a location where they had received reports of a suspected theft.





The deceased officer, who was in full police uniform at the time, was shot three times.



While official details remain scarce, preliminary information suggests that the shooting may have stemmed from misidentification during the operation.





Police authorities have been contacted for comment but have yet to issue an official statement on the incident.





Chete FM has also reached out to Shiwang’andu District Commissioner Maureen Bwembya, who has confirmed receiving a report of the incident.





However, she was unable to provide further comment as she was accompanying a Cabinet Minister currently visiting her district.



CREDIT: Chete FM