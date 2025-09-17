Police officer has been arrested for sharing her  obscene pictures in a WhatsApp group for paramilitary officers

A POLICE officer has been arrested and is facing prosecution for allegedly sharing her nud£ pictures in a WhatsApp group for paramilitary officers.





Yesterday, the accused, Nyarai Kambelembele, appeared before Lusaka resident magistrate Peter Mungala facing two criminal allegations under the Cybercrimes Act 2 of 2021.





She is charged with obscene matters or things and prohibition of porn0graphy.



Allegations in the first count are that between September 24 and 27 last year, Ms Kambelembele had in her possession obscene pictures or videos tending to corrupt morals.





In count two, allegations are that between the same dates, the accused put in circulation obscene pictures or photographs and videos on Paramilitary Jubilee Intake 51/52 WhatsApp group.





The accused, clad in a long floral dress, appeared in court without a lawyer.



After looking at the indictment, the magistrate noted that he was familiar with the accused, whom he used to see when she worked as a cop in Mazabuka, Southern Province.





Asked if she was comfortable being tried by that court, the accused, of Libala South, replied in the affirmative.



