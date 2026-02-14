POLICE OFFICER KILLED AS GENERAL OZZY INJURED



A Monze-based police officer, Chief Inspector Micheal Nyirenda, has died following a head-on road traffic accident, while prominent Zambian musician David Banda, popularly known as General Ozzy, is receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the same incident.



The accident occurred in the Machinga area along the Great North Road in Monze District.



An eyewitness recounted that General Ozzy was driving a Lexus motor vehicle and was following a South African truck when the truck allegedly stopped suddenly.



In an effort to avoid hitting the truck, Ozzy swerved and collided head-on with a police vehicle which was being driven by Chief Inspector Nyirenda from south to north.



The police officer died instantly, while a woman seated in the passenger seat of the police vehicle and another passenger travelling with General Ozzy sustained injuries.



Source: Byta FM