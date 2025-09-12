Police officer k!lls 18-year-old nephew and takes own life after learning his child is his elder brother’s

A 16-hour hostage drama in South Africa, took a devastating turn when a police officer, Constable Thapelo Mashigo, gunned down his 18-year-old nephew before fatally turning the weapon on himself.

The deadly m8rder-suicide was sparked off on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 in Mamelodi, Gauteng, by allegations around family secrets on infidelity and the true paternity of a child.

It was gathered that the police constable reportedly found out that the child he had with his girlfriend was not his, but was in fact his brother’s.

The immense stress of this alleged discovery, combined with the constable’s claim that his mother knew about the affair and the paternity secret, is believed to have triggered the rampage.

The shocking details were revealed by the constable’s uncle, Steve Mphela, who had a conversation with the police officer during the lengthy standoff.

The tragedy unfolded after 15 hours of tense negotiations, during which hostage negotiators persuaded the constable to release his family to which he released his elderly mother around 11pm. She was treated on the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital for further care.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said officers were called to the scene of a family dispute at around 8am on Tuesday.

Muridili said witnesses reported hearing two gunshots before police arrived, after which the constable refused to release his 69-year-old mother and 18-year-old nephew. She added that it was later confirmed only three people were inside the house, including the officer.

She further revealed that the hostage situation was resolved just before midnight, when the Special Task Force (STF) members were about to tactically penetrate the house.

“At this stage hostage negotiators were still negotiating with the police constable to surrender when two gunshot sounds were heard coming from the house. Upon entering the house, the STF members found the body of the constable. As they searched the house further, they discovered the body of the constable’s 18-year-old nephew with gunshot wounds.”

Muridili added that the SAPS Employee Health and Wellness was also called to the scene and will continue to provide the family and the constable’s colleagues with psychosocial support.

A case of m8rder, kidnapping as well as an inquest will be registered at the Mamelodi East Police Station. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will be informed.

Constable Thapelo Mashigo, aged 32 years, was based at Boschkop police station and he was currently deployed at the regional Essential Infrastructure Task Team. He joined the Service in 2019.

Meanwhile, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola said the SAPS remains committed to prioritising the mental health and wellbeing of its members.

He stressed that the organisation’s Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) programme is available 24/7, all year round, to support both officers and their families.

“I encourage all our SAPS members across the country to prioritise their health and mental wellbeing by undergoing health screenings and check-ups regularly as well as attending debriefing sessions. This is vital for early detection of potential health issues, allowing for timely intervention and avoiding complications by managing conditions more effectively, resulting in better overall health and well-being. As management we are here to support you,” said Masemola.

Meanwhile, Hoërskool Silverton has issued a formal statement following the tragic loss of 18-year-old Keitumetse Mashego, a Grade 12 student.

The school’s statement remembered Keitumetse as a good leader. Headmaster Patrick Medupe has requested privacy for the family during this difficult time.