POLICE OFFICER TELLS COURT THAT HE ONCE PAID K150 TO HAVE S*X WITH A LADY WHO ALLEGEDLY STOLE HIS PHONE

A 43-year-old Police Officer of Choma’s Old Kabanana area has narrated to the Choma Magistrate Court how a 29 year old lady allegedly stole his smartphone after buying her two bottles of black label at Leelove Night Club.

Byta FM Court Beat Journalist reports that this is in a case in which Sile Moyo of Chandamali is charged with one count of theft involving an Itel P33 plus smartphone worth K2, 750 property of Kennedy Mpundu.

Mpundu testified that on 21st January, 2022, he had gone to LeeLove Night Club at around 21:00 Hours, when the accused person, in the company of two men entered the joint and asked him to buy her beer.

He explained that he bought the accused two bottles of black label beer at K15 each using Airtel mobile money and left his phone with her before going to the restroom as the bar lady was waiting to confirm the transaction.

Mpundu told the court that when he came back, he asked for his phone from the accused person but was told that he had gone with it to the restroom, which he refused.

He further informed the court that he reported the accused person whom he did not know too well to the Police on suspicion that she had stolen his smartphone.

Mpundu notified the court that Police managed to trace the phone to Chunza Chella of Overspill Compound, who later informed Officers that he bought it from the accused person.

And when asked what relationship he had with the defendant during cross-examination, Mpundu told the court that he was her client as he had once slept with her last year in August and paid K150 for s*x.

Meanwhile, State witness, Chunza Chella, 26, confirmed buying the phone from the accused at Kalukungu market where he had gone drinking.

Principal Resident Magistrate Idah Mupemo has since adjourned the matter to 26th May, 2022 for the continuation of trial.