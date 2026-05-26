Police officers cross-dress as s33£xy dancers to arrest drug dealer

A group of male police officers has gone viral for going undercover as s£xy female dancers to catch a notorious drug dealer in Thailand.

The team, comprising five male cops and one female officer, shared a picture of themselves on Facebook, posing in dresses and smiling, after a successful operation during a street dance festival in the Thai province of Lopburi.

The suspect, a man named Mekha Fa-wap-wap, was found with 53 methamphetamine pills, more than 200 plastic bags to hold drugs, and a mobile phone, according to police.

Cops suspected Mekha of involvement in illegal activity but decided to disguise themselves as dancers during a street festival to catch him off guard, the Vietnamese outlet Doi Song & Phap Luat reported.

He now faces charges for possessing category one narcotics for sale and operating an unauthorized slot machine, police said.

“21 Jump Street at play,” a social-media user quipped.

Mekha remains in police custody awaiting further legal proceedings.