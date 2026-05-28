US sanctions Iranian strait authority, targets airlines and oil trade

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington had sanctioned Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority as part of what he called an “Economic Fury” campaign targeting Tehran’s oil exports and transport networks.

Bessent warned on X that companies and governments against paying what he described as Iranian tolls disguised as aid payments. He also said a US naval blockade had pushed Iranian crude shipments to record lows and that Washington would cut Iranian airlines off from landing slots, refueling and ticket sales.

The treasury secretary said only a “satisfactory outcome” in negotiations would halt the pressure campaign.