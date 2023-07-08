Police Officers, Govt Officials And UPND Members Arrested And Charged Over Sugilite Scandal In Mansa

POLICE STATEMENT ON SUGILITE SAGA: 19 ARRESTED AND CHARGED IN MANSA, AMONG THEM EX MINISTER AND POLICE OFFICERS

July 8, 2023

Police in Mansa have jointly arrested and charged nineteen people for two offences of:

1. Carrying out mining operations without a License contrary to Section 12 (1) and (3) of the Mines and Minerals Development Act No.11 of 2015 and

2. Conveying property reasonably to have been unlawfully acquired Contrary to Section 319 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Brief facts of the matter are that the nineteen are alleged to have between the January 4, 2023 and February 13, 2023 mined 23 tonnes of Sugilite Mineral Ore without a license in Muombe Mine area of Chembe District of Luapula Province and later conveyed it from Chembe to Kapiri Mposhi district. These are:

1. Honourable Derrick Chilundika aged 47 a Former Minister for Luapula Province

2. A Police Commissioner for Northern Province Ms Gloria Cheelo Mulele aged 57

3. Nelson Kalembwe aged 43 Luapula Province UPND Youth Chairperson

4. Jones Nkandu aged 32 a UPND Provincial Youth Leader



5. JerryJustin Bwalya aged 47 Acting UPND Provincial Chairperson

6. Obbrey Simauki aged 42 a Provincial UPND Youth Secretary.

7. Royd Mwansa aged 55 former Deputy Permanent Secretary for Luapula Province



8. Robert Mutepuka aged 37 former District Commissioner for Nchelenge

9. Morton Sikazwe aged 30 former District Commissioner for Mwansabombwe

10. A Police Constable Sydney Mulongwe aged 37

11. A Police Constable Simon Chiwala aged 27



12. A Police Chief Inspector Masauso Jere aged 46

13. A Police Sergeant Mulenga Chilufya aged 37

14. A Superintendent of Police Joshua Chimuli aged 54.

15. Justin Chisha aged 50 a businessman of Mansa

16. Kelvin Mulenga aged 35 a businessman of Mansa



17. Stephen Chikota aged 42 Mwense Town Council Chairperson

18. Kelvin Mukuka aged 33 a businessman

19. Kingston Chingu aged 36 a businessman of Mansa.

They all have been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON