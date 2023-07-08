Police Officers, Govt Officials And UPND Members Arrested And Charged Over Sugilite Scandal In Mansa

POLICE STATEMENT ON SUGILITE SAGA: 19 ARRESTED AND CHARGED IN MANSA, AMONG THEM EX MINISTER AND POLICE OFFICERS
Police in Mansa have jointly arrested and charged nineteen people for two offences of:
1. Carrying out mining operations without a License contrary to Section 12 (1) and (3) of the Mines and Minerals Development Act No.11 of 2015 and
2. Conveying property reasonably to have been unlawfully acquired Contrary to Section 319 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.
Brief facts of the matter are that the nineteen are alleged to have between the January 4, 2023 and February 13, 2023 mined 23 tonnes of Sugilite Mineral Ore without a license in Muombe Mine area of Chembe District of Luapula Province and later conveyed it from Chembe to Kapiri Mposhi district. These are:
1. Honourable Derrick Chilundika aged 47 a Former Minister for Luapula Province
2. A Police Commissioner for Northern Province Ms Gloria Cheelo Mulele aged 57
3. Nelson Kalembwe aged 43 Luapula Province UPND Youth Chairperson
4. Jones Nkandu aged 32 a UPND Provincial Youth Leader
5. JerryJustin Bwalya aged 47 Acting UPND Provincial Chairperson
6. Obbrey Simauki aged 42 a Provincial UPND Youth Secretary.
7. Royd Mwansa aged 55 former Deputy Permanent Secretary for Luapula Province
8. Robert Mutepuka aged 37 former District Commissioner for Nchelenge
9. Morton Sikazwe aged 30 former District Commissioner for Mwansabombwe
10. A Police Constable Sydney Mulongwe aged 37
11. A Police Constable Simon Chiwala aged 27
12. A Police Chief Inspector Masauso Jere aged 46
13. A Police Sergeant Mulenga Chilufya aged 37
14. A Superintendent of Police Joshua Chimuli aged 54.
15. Justin Chisha aged 50 a businessman of Mansa
16. Kelvin Mulenga aged 35 a businessman of Mansa
17. Stephen Chikota aged 42 Mwense Town Council Chairperson
18. Kelvin Mukuka aged 33 a businessman
19. Kingston Chingu aged 36 a businessman of Mansa.
They all have been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.
Rae Hamoonga
POLICE SPOKESPERSON
It’s now making sense. It’s the only way police could have provided escort to the trucks that carried the ore. This is a serious offence.
Well done ZP. The message is loud and clear. No more abusing of positions. No sacred cow.
The working government, please make sure culprits involved are taken care by the courts. It’s fine and I know one out of the team could be innocent but don’t let them like the way Kasenseli gold mine was.
Citizens’ eyes are on this leadership.
This is partly why Zambia has remained poor n why nö party should be given mandate to govern for more than 10 yrs.Make this term into law to mitigate looting of national resources. This to me looks like these pipo inherited this scandal from pf counterparts. No Zambian should trust any person coming to them to urge them to vote for desired persons.Pipo should decide on their own.All these politicians just go there to be rich ,they don’t care for ordinary Zambians
Well, I have been going on about this smuggling by UPND since January. Of course I was insulted.
There is a lot more to come.
Corruption is thriving. Not much has changed since PF.
These criminals will now also seek immunity from prosecution. That is how it is done under Hakainde. Steal as much as you can, but when caught, get immunity. Kwasila.