POLICE PEACEFULLY DISPERSE OPPOSITION CADRES AT DEC PREMISES





Date: 05 January, 2025.



The Zambia Police Service this morning dispersed a large group of opposition cadres who had gathered at the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) offices and attempted to force entry, reportedly seeking to sit with Allick Banda inside the premises.

Authorities confirmed that the situation was brought under control without the use of force and no injuries were recorded.





The operation was carried out in a calm and professional manner, ensuring public safety and the protection of state property.



ODM



Picture Credit: GTZ 